Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ADMG opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.22.
Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Company Profile
See Also: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.