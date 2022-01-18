Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Flowserve in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Flowserve by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 33,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 224,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.