Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $1,920.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $1,929.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,004.75.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG stock opened at $1,498.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,693.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,773.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.