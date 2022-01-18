KeyCorp Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $283.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $392.00 to $283.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $438.00.

TWLO stock opened at $215.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a twelve month low of $210.90 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,729 shares of company stock worth $16,995,787 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

