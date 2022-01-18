Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Hershey Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hershey in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $7.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Shares of HSY opened at $199.53 on Monday. Hershey has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $199.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after buying an additional 31,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

