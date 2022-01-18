Barclays Lowers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $172.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $180.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DLR. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.54.

DLR stock opened at $155.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.94. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

