O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $785.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $695.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $687.44.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $678.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $669.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.85. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,014,000 after acquiring an additional 182,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,768,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

