Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $90.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PTON. MKM Partners cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.24.

PTON opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $166.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.22.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $7,355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,553,661 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

