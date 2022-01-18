GATX (GATX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect GATX to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX stock opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.99.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.