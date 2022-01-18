IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IHS Markit.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $447,732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 50.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,794 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 80.9% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,442,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 630.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $121.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.04. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $135.82.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

