Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.48.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX opened at $109.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.