Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

UPLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Upland Software stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

