Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Lifted to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZION. Truist upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $70.65 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $71.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $61,852,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 604,890 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 507,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 405,374 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,140,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

