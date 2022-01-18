Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

