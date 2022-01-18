JMP Securities Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $50.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.22.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 70,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

