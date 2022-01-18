Oppenheimer Comments on A. O. Smith Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

AOS opened at $80.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 20,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

