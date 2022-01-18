Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

BLIN opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.89.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 50.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLIN. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter worth $17,214,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 148.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 358,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 136,032 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

