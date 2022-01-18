Citigroup Lowers Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $93.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.86.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after buying an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after buying an additional 4,446,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $391,837,000 after buying an additional 3,901,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

