Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Freshpet, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $91.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -162.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.88. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $80.08 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Freshpet by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,369.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after acquiring an additional 253,658 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after acquiring an additional 229,960 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,848,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 309.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 159,099 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

