Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AWI. Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $107.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.31. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $1,479,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 278,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,060,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

