G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GTHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

GTHX stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.63. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $429.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 823,373 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

