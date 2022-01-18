Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the December 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allakos by 177.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allakos in the second quarter worth $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth $142,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLK. William Blair downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.44.

ALLK opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06. Allakos has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

