Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Up 90.0% in December

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LOKM opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

