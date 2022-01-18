Toll Brothers, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after buying an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 640.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 478,924 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,640.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 318,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 300,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 165.0% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 448,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

