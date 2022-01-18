Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.80. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 104,412 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 million, a P/E ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 29.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 160.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

