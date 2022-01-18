Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.80. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 104,412 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 million, a P/E ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 29.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 160.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.
About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
