Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners cut shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADYEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adyen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank raised Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays raised Adyen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna lowered Adyen from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,402.50.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22. Adyen has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.