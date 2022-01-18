National Bank Financial Boosts Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$13.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$89.81.

TSE:EQB opened at C$76.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$73.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$51.17 and a twelve month high of C$84.78.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The business had revenue of C$162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 8.890001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total transaction of C$784,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,844 shares in the company, valued at C$4,026,844.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,024,580.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

