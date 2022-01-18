Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.25.

TSE MRE opened at C$11.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$957.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$9.59 and a one year high of C$15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$897.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

In related news, Director Terrence Lyons bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.03 per share, with a total value of C$85,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,995. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$32,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 528,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,686,560.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

