Brokerages Expect Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Analysts expect Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) to post $13.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.30 million and the lowest is $13.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full year sales of $34.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Volta Inc – Class A.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLTA. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

VLTA opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

