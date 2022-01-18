Metro (MRU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Metro (TSE:MRU) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Metro to post earnings of C$0.86 per share for the quarter.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$66.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$68.34.

Several brokerages have commented on MRU. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.18.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

