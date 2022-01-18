Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Vonage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut shares of Vonage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of VG opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -297.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vonage has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,015,376 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

