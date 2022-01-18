Ameren Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.86 Per Share (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameren in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $88.09 on Monday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 7,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ameren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.