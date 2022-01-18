Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Lifted by Truist Securities (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Truist Securities boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research report issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Truist Securities has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.98.

NYSE XOM opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.46. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $304.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 156,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $52,872,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

