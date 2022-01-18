Truist Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. Truist Securities currently has a “Hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Argus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

EOG Resources stock opened at $105.63 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

