HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

HOCPY opened at $134.65 on Friday. HOYA has a 1-year low of $109.02 and a 1-year high of $179.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.52.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. HOYA had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

