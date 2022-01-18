Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carrefour SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Carrefour in a research note issued on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrefour’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRRFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

