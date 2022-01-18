FY2021 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. Boosted by Truist Securities (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Analysts at Truist Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Brown & Brown in a report issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

