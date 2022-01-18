CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $41.01.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

