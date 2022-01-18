U.S. Bancorp (USB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USB stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 583,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,244,000 after acquiring an additional 262,895 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

