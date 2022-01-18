Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Update

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,800 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the December 15th total of 517,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.2 days.

Shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

