Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Redrow (LON:RDW) Target Price to GBX 801

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 809 ($11.04) to GBX 801 ($10.93) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDW. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.28) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.28) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.28) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 880 ($12.01) to GBX 980 ($13.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 814.73 ($11.12).

LON:RDW opened at GBX 646.20 ($8.82) on Friday. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 511 ($6.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 743.60 ($10.15). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 669.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 663.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78.

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond bought 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.71) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,610.48).

Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

