Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) PT Lowered to GBX 2,320

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,510 ($34.25) to GBX 2,320 ($31.66) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.71) to GBX 2,290 ($31.25) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($38.20) to GBX 2,600 ($35.48) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.20) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,502 ($34.14).

JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,950 ($26.61) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,880.50 ($25.66) and a one year high of GBX 3,363 ($45.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 24.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,611.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.02%.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($31.31) per share, for a total transaction of £413.10 ($563.65). Also, insider Doug Webb acquired 2,500 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,073 ($28.28) per share, with a total value of £51,825 ($70,712.24). Insiders purchased 8,530 shares of company stock worth $17,446,078 in the last 90 days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

