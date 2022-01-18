$1.40 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will report $1.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $12.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.12 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $13.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.03. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after acquiring an additional 209,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

