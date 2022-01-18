Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 438 ($5.98) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 442 ($6.03).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 390 ($5.32) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.28) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.28) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($6.14) to GBX 410 ($5.59) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 445 ($6.07) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 412.80 ($5.63).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 340 ($4.64) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 350.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 383.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £873.53 million and a PE ratio of 14.91. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 302 ($4.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.40).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

