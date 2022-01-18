Forbion European Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:FRBNU) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Forbion European Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FRBNU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 19th. Forbion European Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Forbion European Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Forbion European Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Forbion European Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.17.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Forbion European Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbion European Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.