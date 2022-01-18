Zenvia Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 18th (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Zenvia’s (NASDAQ:ZENV) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 18th. Zenvia had issued 11,538,462 shares in its initial public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,006 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the expiration of Zenvia’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ZENV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ZENV stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.20. Zenvia has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $20.01.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zenvia will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

