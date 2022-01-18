CF Acquisition Corp VII’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 25th (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

CF Acquisition Corp VII’s (NASDAQ:CFFSU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 25th. CF Acquisition Corp VII had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFSU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. CF Acquisition Corp VII has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

