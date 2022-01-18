One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after buying an additional 728,446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 3.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the second quarter worth about $7,513,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 1.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 719,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 0.9% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 605,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

OEPW opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

