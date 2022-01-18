Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,400 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the December 15th total of 244,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,527,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CRYBF stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

About Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. focuses on the developing, data verification and provision of AML/KYC security suite services through its subsidiary 1Linx. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

