Head-To-Head Survey: Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) vs. Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rigel Pharmaceuticals and Galectin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals -9.85% -25.22% -8.12% Galectin Therapeutics N/A -208.45% -100.56%

This table compares Rigel Pharmaceuticals and Galectin Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals $108.62 million 3.81 -$29.74 million ($0.09) -26.89 Galectin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.47 million ($0.54) -3.74

Galectin Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigel Pharmaceuticals. Rigel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galectin Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galectin Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and Galectin Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Galectin Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 292.56%. Galectin Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 593.07%. Given Galectin Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galectin Therapeutics is more favorable than Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company’s products include Tavalisse, Fostamatinib and R835. Rigel Pharmaceuticals was founded by Donald G. Payan, James M. Gower, Thomas A. Raffin, Garry P. Nolan and Ronald B. Garren on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments. The company was founded by James C. Czirr and Anatole A. Klyosov on July 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

